ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.49%)
ASC 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
ASL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.19%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
BYCO 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
FCCL 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.85%)
FFBL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.29%)
FFL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.38%)
FNEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.05%)
GGGL 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.54%)
GGL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.92%)
JSCL 15.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MDTL 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.95%)
MLCF 32.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.45%)
NETSOL 94.68 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (4.1%)
PACE 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.41%)
PAEL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.45%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
POWER 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.95%)
PRL 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
PTC 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TELE 15.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.36%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 22.98 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.64%)
WTL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.97%)
BR100 4,487 Increased By ▲ 14.3 (0.32%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By ▲ 186.4 (1.06%)
KSE100 43,847 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,049 Increased By ▲ 43.7 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

LPG — fuel for the poor?

BR Research 09 Dec 2021

Every year with the arrival of winter season LPG consumption picks up. In addition to the spike in demand for heating during winters, continued gas shortage as well as LNG challenges have been factors in LPG filling some gap. In comparison to the other energy sources like natural indigenous gas, oil and LNG, LPG has a miniscule share of about 1.5 percent in total energy supply, the fuel along with kerosene, coal, firewood and biomass fulfils the needs of the poor, which is a significant consumer base. LPG has seen its share in total energy supplies increase from a little over one percent to 1.5 percent, and in FY21 the fuel witnessed a growth of around 25 percent year-on-year.

As the illustration shows, production of LPG by local refiners has remained constant in general over the last decade, while LPG from fields has seen rising share. But due to demand exceeding production, consumption is met with imports primarily form gulf countries Barring FY20, LPG production by local E&P sector has been growing as highlighted in their annual reports too where the revenue stream of domestic oil and gas E&P companies is now accommodating a larger portion of LPG sales.

However, the sector’s key challenge has been a rift between local producers (that include the gas fields as well as refiners) and the government for allegedly favoring imports overs local production with the waiving of regulatory duty on imported LPG as well as lower GST on imported LPG.

Much more important is the price of LPG, which is generally called a poor man’s fuel. The recent commodity up cycle can also be seen in spiking prices for LPG. LPG prices per 11.8 kg cylinder notified for December has increased by 54 percent year-on-year. The December prices were actually down after a long upward streak since May 2021. Part of the fluctuation in price has been due to government policy. LPG was a deregulated product - up until the LPG Policy 2016 when the previous government decided to regulate LPG prices. However, the current government earlier this year decided to switch the LPG back to deregulated market, which is still to come through. The government has also taken the decision to allow use of LPG in the auto sector to share the burden with conventional auto fuels. Critics however are of the view that deregulation will not be able to bring the much needed price respite in the fuel.

natural gas LPG LPG production LPG consumption gas fields

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

LPG — fuel for the poor?

India defence chief among 13 dead in helicopter crash

Power Div authorised to recover ‘excess profit’ from NCPL

Fast-track basis: China, Pakistan agree to promote investment, industrial cooperation

Fitch foresees further hike in interest rate

Pakistan Army condoles death of Bipin Rawat, others

Veolia, Suez $14.7bn tie-up to win EU antitrust approval

PM launches mega health programme for KP

RLNG price reduced

US Summit for Democracy: Pakistan declines to participate

COAS for maintaining high vigil to guard against any threat: Commanders vow zero tolerance for incidents like Sialkot lynching

Read more stories