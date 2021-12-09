ANL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.98%)
ASC 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.36%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.97%)
FFBL 23.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.18%)
FFL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.8%)
FNEL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.47%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.02%)
GGL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.22%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.56%)
JSCL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
KAPCO 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MDTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.81%)
MLCF 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.82%)
NETSOL 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-4.6%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.46%)
PAEL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.33%)
PIBTL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.77%)
POWER 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PRL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.99%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.9%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.5%)
TRG 91.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2.65%)
UNITY 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.52%)
WTL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.38%)
BR100 4,450 Decreased By ▼ -37.4 (-0.83%)
BR30 17,430 Decreased By ▼ -350.6 (-1.97%)
KSE100 43,616 Decreased By ▼ -231.1 (-0.53%)
KSE30 16,972 Decreased By ▼ -77.1 (-0.45%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
COAS for maintaining high vigil to guard against any threat: Commanders vow zero tolerance for incidents like Sialkot lynching

Recorder Report Updated 09 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over security measures along the borders, while the COAS emphasized maintaining a high vigil to guard against any threat.

During the 245th Corps Commanders’ Conference, held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi under the chairmanship of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, participants reviewed the global, regional, and domestic security milieu.

Sialkot incident: 118 suspects arrested

According to the statement, referring to the brewing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the COAS said continuous support and timely international humanitarian assistance is imperative for not only the peace and prosperity of Afghanistan but also for the stability of the region at large.

Expressing satisfaction over the ongoing training activities in the army, General Bajwa said objective evaluation of doctrine and training is necessary to evolve and meet emerging challenges in a technology-driven future battlefield.

While talking about the Sialkot incident, the forum affirmed “zero tolerance for such elements” and vowed to eradicate extremism and terrorism from the country, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa ISPR Pakistan Army Afghan humanitarian crisis Sialkot incident

