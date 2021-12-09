Pakistan beat BD by an innings

DHAKA: Off-spinner Sajid Khan claimed 4-86 and finished with a match haul of 12 wickets as Pakistan defied fading light to beat Bangladesh by an innings and eight runs and take the two-Test series 2-0 in Dhaka on Wednesday. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan let Bangladesh’s middle order in a brave resistance but could not salvage a draw as the hosts’ last wicket fell just minutes before sunset.

Shakib top-scored for Bangladesh with 63 off 130 balls and in the process made an all-round career double of 4,000 runs and 200 wickets, the quickest in history and beating a record long held by Ian Botham.