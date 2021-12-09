Peshawar’s visit: ECP mulling taking action against PM

ISLAMABAD: In a complete disregard to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP’s) instructions, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the registration drive for Ehsaas Rashan Riayat programme and other initiatives in Peshawar on Wednesday.

A letter directly addressed to the PM, issued by District Monitoring Officer/ Regional Election Commissioner Peshawar Saeed Ahmed Khan, citing a media report stated that the PM would visit Peshawar on December 8 to launch the Pakistan Card Initiative.

“And reminded the premier of ECP’s notification dated November 4 that barred all executive authorities and other public office holders from visiting any area where LG elections were taking place and announcing any development scheme, after the issuance of elections schedule.”

“In view of the above, you are advised not to violate any provision of the code of conduct and instructions issued by the election commission; otherwise, legal proceedings under Section 233 and 234 of Elections Act 2017 shall be initiated against you,” the letter reads.

The ECP is mulling over initiating action against PM, his cabinet members and other government officials who accompanied him to Peshawar, Business Recorder has learnt.

In response to the ECP’s directions to the PM against Peshawar visit, KP Higher Education Minister Kamran Bangash told the media that premier’s visit was ‘purely official in nature’ and he was not going to address any political gathering or participate in any activity related to LG polls.

An ECP official told Business Recorder that electoral body can impose a fine of up to 50,000 rupees on anyone found guilty of violating the code of conduct, in exercise of its powers under Section 234 (3) of Elections Act 2017.

The ECP has the power to disqualify any candidate from contesting LG polls if he/she is found violating electoral code of conduct more than once, under Section 234 (4) of Elections Act 2017.

On Monday, ECP announced to have taken ‘strict’ notice of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Minister Ali Amin Gandapur addressing the political rally of his brother Umar Amin Gandapur, who is contesting upcoming local government elections from Dera Ismail Khan, in violation of the electoral body’s code of conduct.

In this context, Ijaz Ahmed, the DMO Dera Ismail Khan, summoned the federal minister on Monday.

The DMO Dera Ismail Khan also summoned on Tuesday Ahmed Kundi, the KP Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), for code of conduct’s violation.

In addition, DMO Charsadda Shabbar Abbas Bukhari summoned KP Higher Education Minister Kamran Bangash on Thursday (today) for code of conduct violation.

On October 25, this year, ECP issued schedule for first phase of LG elections of village/ neighbourhood and tehsil/city councils in 17 out of total 35 districts of KP where LG elections would be held on December 19.

The second phase of LG elections of village/ neighbourhood and tehsil/city councils would be held in the remaining 18 districts of KP on January 16, the schedule for which is yet to be announced.

The 17 districts where LG elections are scheduled on December 19 are: Peshawar, Buner, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kohat, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Tank, Haripur, Khyber, Mohmand, Charsadda, Hangu and Lakki Marwat.

The remaining 18 districts where LG elections are scheduled on January 16 are: Swat, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, Shangla, Malakand, Kurram, Orakzai, Abbottabad, Battagram, Kolai Pallas, Mansehra, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, North Waziristan and South Waziristan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021