ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.49%)
ASC 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
ASL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.19%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
BYCO 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
FCCL 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.85%)
FFBL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.29%)
FFL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.38%)
FNEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.05%)
GGGL 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.54%)
GGL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.92%)
JSCL 15.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MDTL 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.95%)
MLCF 32.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.45%)
NETSOL 94.68 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (4.1%)
PACE 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.41%)
PAEL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.45%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
POWER 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.95%)
PRL 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
PTC 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TELE 15.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.36%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 22.98 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.64%)
WTL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.97%)
BR100 4,487 Increased By ▲ 14.3 (0.32%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By ▲ 186.4 (1.06%)
KSE100 43,847 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,049 Increased By ▲ 43.7 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Peshawar’s visit: ECP mulling taking action against PM

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 09 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: In a complete disregard to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP’s) instructions, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the registration drive for Ehsaas Rashan Riayat programme and other initiatives in Peshawar on Wednesday.

A letter directly addressed to the PM, issued by District Monitoring Officer/ Regional Election Commissioner Peshawar Saeed Ahmed Khan, citing a media report stated that the PM would visit Peshawar on December 8 to launch the Pakistan Card Initiative.

“And reminded the premier of ECP’s notification dated November 4 that barred all executive authorities and other public office holders from visiting any area where LG elections were taking place and announcing any development scheme, after the issuance of elections schedule.”

“In view of the above, you are advised not to violate any provision of the code of conduct and instructions issued by the election commission; otherwise, legal proceedings under Section 233 and 234 of Elections Act 2017 shall be initiated against you,” the letter reads.

The ECP is mulling over initiating action against PM, his cabinet members and other government officials who accompanied him to Peshawar, Business Recorder has learnt.

In response to the ECP’s directions to the PM against Peshawar visit, KP Higher Education Minister Kamran Bangash told the media that premier’s visit was ‘purely official in nature’ and he was not going to address any political gathering or participate in any activity related to LG polls.

An ECP official told Business Recorder that electoral body can impose a fine of up to 50,000 rupees on anyone found guilty of violating the code of conduct, in exercise of its powers under Section 234 (3) of Elections Act 2017.

The ECP has the power to disqualify any candidate from contesting LG polls if he/she is found violating electoral code of conduct more than once, under Section 234 (4) of Elections Act 2017.

On Monday, ECP announced to have taken ‘strict’ notice of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Minister Ali Amin Gandapur addressing the political rally of his brother Umar Amin Gandapur, who is contesting upcoming local government elections from Dera Ismail Khan, in violation of the electoral body’s code of conduct.

In this context, Ijaz Ahmed, the DMO Dera Ismail Khan, summoned the federal minister on Monday.

The DMO Dera Ismail Khan also summoned on Tuesday Ahmed Kundi, the KP Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), for code of conduct’s violation.

In addition, DMO Charsadda Shabbar Abbas Bukhari summoned KP Higher Education Minister Kamran Bangash on Thursday (today) for code of conduct violation.

On October 25, this year, ECP issued schedule for first phase of LG elections of village/ neighbourhood and tehsil/city councils in 17 out of total 35 districts of KP where LG elections would be held on December 19.

The second phase of LG elections of village/ neighbourhood and tehsil/city councils would be held in the remaining 18 districts of KP on January 16, the schedule for which is yet to be announced.

The 17 districts where LG elections are scheduled on December 19 are: Peshawar, Buner, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kohat, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Tank, Haripur, Khyber, Mohmand, Charsadda, Hangu and Lakki Marwat.

The remaining 18 districts where LG elections are scheduled on January 16 are: Swat, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, Shangla, Malakand, Kurram, Orakzai, Abbottabad, Battagram, Kolai Pallas, Mansehra, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, North Waziristan and South Waziristan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Imran Khan ECP LG elections Saeed Ahmed Khan Ehsaas Rashan Riayat Programme

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Peshawar’s visit: ECP mulling taking action against PM

India defence chief among 13 dead in helicopter crash

Power Div authorised to recover ‘excess profit’ from NCPL

Fast-track basis: China, Pakistan agree to promote investment, industrial cooperation

Fitch foresees further hike in interest rate

Pakistan Army condoles death of Bipin Rawat, others

Veolia, Suez $14.7bn tie-up to win EU antitrust approval

PM launches mega health programme for KP

RLNG price reduced

US Summit for Democracy: Pakistan declines to participate

COAS for maintaining high vigil to guard against any threat: Commanders vow zero tolerance for incidents like Sialkot lynching

Read more stories