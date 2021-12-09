ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.49%)
Siraj Kassam Teli remembered

KARACHI: Businessmen Group (BMG) chairman and former president of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) ...
Recorder Report 09 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Businessmen Group (BMG) chairman and former president of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) M Zubair Motiwala, while paying glowing tribute to the leader of business and industrial community Late Siraj Kassam Teli, pledged to continue the mission of Siraj Teli by striving enthusiastically for the rights of Karachi and its business and industrial community.

Talking to the media after Quran Khawani, BMG chairman said, “Siraj Teli always desired to make Karachi a livable city and we, the BMGIANs, will continue to follow his footprints more passionately for the rights of Karachi city, which despite so many odds and constant negligence by both the federal and provincial governments, continues to contribute 68 percent revenue to the national exchequer and 54 percent to Pakistan’s exports.”

Zubair Motiwala said Siraj Teli’s unfortunate demise on December 8 last year was the most tragic and saddening incident not only for Karachi but for entire Pakistan.

President KCCI Muhammad Idrees, in his remarks said Siraj Teli was a person who cannot be forgotten as he struggled really hard throughout his life for the welfare of poor masses and the business community and fearlessly raised voice so that the authorities could be compelled to not only deal with economic issues but also many other social issues being suffered by the public.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

