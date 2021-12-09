LESCO to start giving net metering connections from Jan: CEO

LAHORE: Chief Executive Officer of the Lahore Electric Supply Company Chaudhry Muhammad Amin has said that net metering connections installation will start from the next month.

He was speaking at a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq also spoke on the occasion.

The LESCO CEO said that 300 net meters have reached while the LESCO has provided highest net metering connections in all DISCOs. He said that the first priority of the LESCO is industrialists.

He said cable and telephone wires are the main reason of congestion of wires, adding that the problem is more prevalent in the populated areas. He said that LESCO is taking all possible steps to address the problem.

He claimed there is no unannounced load shedding anywhere in Lahore. He said that LESCO is the only DISCO in which there is no grid of 66KV. All the grid stations have been transferred to 132KV to address the problem of voltage fluctuation.

He said that the mechanism is available to rectify the issue of over-billing. He urged the Lahore Chamber to appoint focal persons for resolving issues at the grassroots level.

LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan said that in various markets of Lahore, there are issues of open hanging cluster of wires which pose a great danger of short circuiting and threat to the safety of general public.

The market representatives have over the time frequently brought our attention towards this issue. We would request you to please get this matter resolved on priority basis.

He said despite the fact that the pictures of electricity meters are printed on the bills, the problem of over-billing is still persisting.

More than actual units are often wrongly entered in the system that generates the excessive bills accordingly.

He said that over-billing adds to their cost of production besides causing great inconvenience. A concrete strategy needs to be adopted to resolve this issue for once and all.

Mian Rehman Aziz Chan said that unscheduled load shedding is another concern of business community which halts the process of production that results in waste of time and resources. This matter should also be resolved.

He said that the businesses are also facing the issue of voltage fluctuation especially during summer season. This causes serious damages to the electronic machinery and appliances both at industrial and residential places. LESCO should find long-term solution of this issue.

