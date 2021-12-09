CM for finalising PPP mode-based projects without delay

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired the 9th meeting of the public-private partnership policy & monitoring board, which accorded in-principle approval to technical and financial bids for the O&M project and procurement and installation of water meters in Lahore.

Addressing the meeting, the CM directed to take steps to proceed further in this project while other PPP mode projects should be given final shape without delay. The meeting also endorsed the decisions made in the 7th and 8th meetings.

Provincial ministers Hashim Jawan Bakht and Asad Khokhar, MPAs Mian Shafi Muhammad and Khadija Umar, chief secretary, chairman P&D, housing secretary, former SCCI president, CEO Punjab Public Private Partnership authority and others attended the meeting.

Moreover, the CM paid a surprise visit to the CM Office, to inspect the attendance, pace of file work and disposal of summaries. He directed the staff to observe office timings and official discipline.

He met with Advisor Hanif Pitafi, Tahir Randhawa MPA and others at the DS office and made his way to the conference room to discuss the agenda with the participants of the staff meeting.

While directing to take quick action on files being forwarded to CMO, the CM asked the staff to ensure early disposal of the summaries. Similarly, the problems of visitors should be timely solved while treating them with respect, he said.

The CM office staff should become an example for other departments; he continued and announced to continue surprise inspections to ensure prompt public service delivery.

Advisor Hanif Pitafi said the departmental performance was being improved and a positive message was given to the people due to inspections by CM. Tahir Randhawa termed such visits important to ensure good governance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021