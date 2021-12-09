ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.49%)
Dec 09, 2021
Noor Mukadam murder case: Defendant urges court to play CCTV footage

Zulfiqar Ahmad 09 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The owner of a therapy centre, who is a defendant in Noor Mukadam murder case on Wednesday, requested a local court to play the CCTV footage of the incident during an in-camera hearing.

During the hearing, the counsel for the therapy centre requested the court to play the CCTV footage of the incident, saying it would help in resolving so many puzzles in the case.

He said that the footage went viral earlier and the matter is in your knowledge, adding the cross-examination of the footage be done during an in-camera hearing.

The Additional District and Session Judge, Atta Rabbani, who is hearing the case, said the matter would be looked into.

At today’s hearing, the court also sought arguments from the parties on December 15 over an application seeking the formation of a medical board to determine Zahir’s mental state.

The application, proposed at the last hearing by Zahir’s counsel, activist Sikandar Zulqarnain Saleem, claims that Zahir “suffers from severe mental illness that needs to be determined through an authorized medical board under the orders of parliament and local and international law”.

