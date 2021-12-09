Sialkot tragedy: 34 main accused arrested

LAHORE: On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, the police have apprehended another eight main accused involved in the Sialkot tragedy.

A total of 34 main accused have so far been caught. Zakir Suleman, who desecrated the dead body of the Sri Lankan citizen, has also been apprehended late at night as CM and IGP were monitoring the progress.

In a statement, the CM said the provision of justice would be ensured and the criminals would be given exemplary punishment, as he is monitoring the progress.

