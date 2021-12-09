ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.49%)
ASC 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
ASL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.19%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
BYCO 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
FCCL 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.85%)
FFBL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.29%)
FFL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.38%)
FNEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.05%)
GGGL 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.54%)
GGL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.92%)
JSCL 15.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MDTL 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.95%)
MLCF 32.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.45%)
NETSOL 94.68 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (4.1%)
PACE 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.41%)
PAEL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.45%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
POWER 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.95%)
PRL 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
PTC 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TELE 15.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.36%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 22.98 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.64%)
WTL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.97%)
BR100 4,487 Increased By ▲ 14.3 (0.32%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By ▲ 186.4 (1.06%)
KSE100 43,847 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,049 Increased By ▲ 43.7 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia markets up but fears over Chinese real estate linger

AFP 09 Dec 2021

HONG KONG: Asian stocks were broadly up Wednesday after a strong lead from Wall Street, but fears lingered over China’s debt-hobbled property sector.

The main indexes in New York had rallied as worries about the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant faded.

In Hong Kong, Chinese real estate company Kaisa suspended trading just before the opening bell, “pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information”, according to a filing with the exchange.

Kaisa, China’s 27th-largest property firm but one of its most indebted, became the latest company to spook investors when it announced Friday that it had failed in a bid for a debt swap that would buy it crucial time.

China’s real estate sector — a key growth driver in the world’s second-largest economy — has cooled in recent months after Beijing tightened home-buying rules and launched a regulatory assault on speculation.

The moves have created headaches for several major developers, notably China Evergrande, the country’s second-largest by volume, which is billions of dollars in debt.

On Tuesday, Evergrande missed a deadline to repay some of its overseas creditors, raising the prospect of a default as it prepares for a government-backed mega-restructure.

At the close in Hong Kong Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index was up 0.06 percent at 23,996.87.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 closed 1.42 percent higher at 28,860.62.

Shanghai and Shenzhen both finished up by more than one percent.

“The Nikkei index was up following gains of US shares. A wide variety of high tech shares were bought as fears over the Omicron variant receded,” Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Sydney was up more than one percent, with Wellington gaining two percent. Seoul, Jakarta and Taipei were marginally higher, while Singapore was slightly down.

Europe’s top stock markets steadied at the open on Wednesday after surging the previous session.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.2 percent, while Frankfurt’s DAX index and the Paris CAC also rose.

Wall Street stocks were up for a second straight session Tuesday, with the tech-rich Nasdaq enjoying a three percent jump.

Carol Kong, a strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said the initial evidence about Omicron “appears to have calmed financial markets, for now, as evidenced by the recovery in risk assets”.

“But we caution against drawing conclusions from these early reports.”

World stocks and oil had tanked on November 26 when news of the new variant first flashed across traders’ screens.

After a rollercoaster ride, investors are now optimistic over the outlook in the run-up to Christmas.

asian stocks Nikkei 225 Evergrande Omicron coronavirus

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Asia markets up but fears over Chinese real estate linger

India defence chief among 13 dead in helicopter crash

Power Div authorised to recover ‘excess profit’ from NCPL

Fast-track basis: China, Pakistan agree to promote investment, industrial cooperation

Fitch foresees further hike in interest rate

Pakistan Army condoles death of Bipin Rawat, others

Veolia, Suez $14.7bn tie-up to win EU antitrust approval

PM launches mega health programme for KP

RLNG price reduced

US Summit for Democracy: Pakistan declines to participate

COAS for maintaining high vigil to guard against any threat: Commanders vow zero tolerance for incidents like Sialkot lynching

Read more stories