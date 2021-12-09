Pakistan Business Commodities: Message from Muhammad Ali Tabba CEO, Lucky Cement Limited

TEXT: Post pandemic the disruption in the global supply chain has badly affected the business activities, with supply constraints, high fuel prices and costly sea freight. Several industries have globally suffered from delays and the high cost of doing business. This will lead to change and many countries will re-think their reliance on imported goods.

We can strengthen the industrial base and provide an enabling environment, so Pakistan can establish import substitute industries and will be able to expand its exports. However, the ease of doing business coupled with the high cost of doing business will weaken the competitiveness of the Industry. Broad-based reforms are required to address our key impediments, which can unlock our true potential and will lead us to sustainable growth and help in reducing poverty.