ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.49%)
ASC 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
ASL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.19%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
BYCO 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
FCCL 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.85%)
FFBL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.29%)
FFL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.38%)
FNEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.05%)
GGGL 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.54%)
GGL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.92%)
JSCL 15.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MDTL 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.95%)
MLCF 32.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.45%)
NETSOL 94.68 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (4.1%)
PACE 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.41%)
PAEL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.45%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
POWER 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.95%)
PRL 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
PTC 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TELE 15.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.36%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 22.98 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.64%)
WTL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.97%)
BR100 4,487 Increased By ▲ 14.3 (0.32%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By ▲ 186.4 (1.06%)
KSE100 43,847 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,049 Increased By ▲ 43.7 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder
World

UK PM announces home-working, vaccine passports in England

AFP Updated 09 Dec 2021

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced the tightening of virus restrictions in England as Omicron variant cases surge, including guidance to work from home and mandatory vaccine passports.

Johnson said at a briefing that as the rate of Omicron cases was doubling every two to three days, it was "the proportionate and the responsible thing to move to Plan B in England".

As part of a raft of measure, the government is reintroducing advice to work at home in England from Monday, the prime minister said.

He added that the government in a week's time will make it compulsory to show Covid vaccine passports in England for the first time, while the devolved administrations of Scotland and Wales have already brought in similar measures.

These will be required "for entry into nightclubs and venues where large crowds gather", Johnson said.

UK PM Johnson receives COVID-19 booster shot

The government is also making it a legal requirement to wear masks in "most public indoor venues, including theatres and cinemas", he said.

Johnson said that it was becoming increasingly clear that the Omicron variant is spreading much quicker than the previously dominant Delta variant and "we can't yet assume Omicron is less severe than previous variants".

"We just have to respond today in the way that we are," he said, while insisting the new measures do not amount to a lockdown and people can continue with Christmas parties and children's events such as Nativity plays.

The prime minister stressed the importance of people taking up vaccines and the booster doses now being offered.

"The single biggest thing that every one of us can do is to get our jabs and crucially to get that booster as soon as our turn arrives," he said.

Boris Johnson UK PM Delta variant Omicron variant vaccine passports

