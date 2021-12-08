ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.49%)
US crude stocks dip, fuel inventories higher: EIA

Reuters Updated 08 Dec 2021

US crude stocks fell while gasoline and distillate inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 240,000 barrels in the week to Dec. 3 to 432.9 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.7 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 2.4 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 154,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates rose by 1 percentage points, in the week.

Oil steadies near $76 as investors assess Omicron's impact

US gasoline stocks rose by 3.9 million barrels in the week to 219.3 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.8 million-barrel rise.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 2.7 million barrels in the week to 126.6 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.6 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net US crude imports rose last week by 329,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

