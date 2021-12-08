ECP warns PM against visiting Peshawar ahead of LG polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued on Wednesday a show-cause notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan advising him against visiting Peshawar ahead of local government elections, Aaj News reported.

The show-cause issue comes as the PM is set to launch the "Micro Health Insurance Programme" during his day-long visit to Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today. In a letter, the ECP said that the commission has imposed a restriction on visiting the area of any local council and announcing a development scheme for it during the elections.

The ECP further said that after issuance of election schedule, the president, prime minister, governor, speaker, deputy speaker of any assembly and advisors to the PM or CM or any other holder of public office shall not visit the area of any local council to announce any development scheme or to canvass or campaign for any candidate.

The commission warned the PM that legal proceedings under Section-233 (code of conduct) and 234 (monitoring of election campaigns) of the Elections Act, 2017 shall be initiated against him if he violates any provision of the code of conduct and instructions issued by the election commission.

Local government elections are set to be held in Peshawar on December 19.

Micro Health Insurance Programme

The PM is set to launch the "Micro Health Insurance Programme" in Peshawar today, the PM's Office said in a statement.

Under the Kamyab Pakistan Programme, the insurance initiative will provide free medical services worth Rs1 million annually to 7.5 million families in KPK.

During his visit, the PM will attend the registration ceremony of Ehsaas Ration Discount Programme which will provide groceries to about 20 million families making up to 130 million people, belonging to the economically weaker sections.

He will also distribute cheques under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s programme of financial assistance to Imams of Jamia mosques.