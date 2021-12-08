ANL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.29%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
ASL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.96%)
FFBL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.87%)
FFL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
FNEL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
GGGL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.55%)
GGL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.92%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
JSCL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
KAPCO 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
MDTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
MLCF 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.81%)
NETSOL 95.05 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.51%)
PACE 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 20.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.06%)
PIBTL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
POWER 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.95%)
PRL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
PTC 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
TELE 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.83%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 22.96 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.55%)
WTL 2.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.48%)
BR100 4,479 Increased By ▲ 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 17,825 Increased By ▲ 230.4 (1.31%)
KSE100 43,746 Decreased By ▼ -107.3 (-0.24%)
KSE30 16,997 Decreased By ▼ -8.3 (-0.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP warns PM against visiting Peshawar ahead of LG polls

  • Says that legal action will be initiated against the PM if he violates any provision of the code of conduct and instructions issued by the election commission
BR Web Desk 08 Dec 2021

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued on Wednesday a show-cause notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan advising him against visiting Peshawar ahead of local government elections, Aaj News reported.

The show-cause issue comes as the PM is set to launch the "Micro Health Insurance Programme" during his day-long visit to Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today. In a letter, the ECP said that the commission has imposed a restriction on visiting the area of any local council and announcing a development scheme for it during the elections.

The ECP further said that after issuance of election schedule, the president, prime minister, governor, speaker, deputy speaker of any assembly and advisors to the PM or CM or any other holder of public office shall not visit the area of any local council to announce any development scheme or to canvass or campaign for any candidate.

KP LG polls: ECP summons ministers, PPP MPA for ‘violating’ code of conduct

The commission warned the PM that legal proceedings under Section-233 (code of conduct) and 234 (monitoring of election campaigns) of the Elections Act, 2017 shall be initiated against him if he violates any provision of the code of conduct and instructions issued by the election commission.

Local government elections are set to be held in Peshawar on December 19.

Micro Health Insurance Programme

The PM is set to launch the "Micro Health Insurance Programme" in Peshawar today, the PM's Office said in a statement.

Under the Kamyab Pakistan Programme, the insurance initiative will provide free medical services worth Rs1 million annually to 7.5 million families in KPK.

During his visit, the PM will attend the registration ceremony of Ehsaas Ration Discount Programme which will provide groceries to about 20 million families making up to 130 million people, belonging to the economically weaker sections.

He will also distribute cheques under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s programme of financial assistance to Imams of Jamia mosques.

Peshawar Imran Khan Election Commission of Pakistan Micro Health Insurance Programme

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

ECP warns PM against visiting Peshawar ahead of LG polls

Helicopter crashes with Indian CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board

Essential commodities: Prices declining, cabinet told

New property valuation rates held in abeyance

PM sees over 1pc increase in growth by FY’s end

Hasan, Afridi push Bangladesh to brink after Sajid heroics

Top WHO, US scientists say Omicron no worse than other virus variants

Regularisation of illegal buildings by Sindh govt: TI-P says draft ordinance violation of SC orders

Reduced rate of GST on petrol abolished

Pakistan's fashion e-commerce startup Clicky raises $2.4mn in pre-Series A funding

UN chief isolating after Covid-19 exposure

Read more stories