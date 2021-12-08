ANL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
ASC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
ASL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.31%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
BYCO 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
FCCL 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.58%)
FFBL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.38%)
FNEL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
GGL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.68%)
HUMNL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.96%)
JSCL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.8%)
KAPCO 31.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
KEL 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
MLCF 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.13%)
NETSOL 95.05 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.51%)
PACE 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.17%)
PAEL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.64%)
PIBTL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
POWER 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
PRL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.97%)
PTC 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.73%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 38.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.46%)
TELE 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.44%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.51%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.96%)
BR100 4,491 Increased By ▲ 17.6 (0.39%)
BR30 17,915 Increased By ▲ 321.1 (1.82%)
KSE100 43,917 Increased By ▲ 63.1 (0.14%)
KSE30 17,036 Increased By ▲ 29.8 (0.18%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Australia shares rise as Omicron fears ease, commodity stocks rally

Reuters 08 Dec 2021

Australian shares rose on Wednesday, led by mining and energy stocks on sharp rises in iron ore and oil prices, buoyed by hopes of limited disruption from the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.65% to 7,361.4 by 2338 GMT, set for extending gains for a fourth straight session. The benchmark ended 0.95% higher on Tuesday.

The gains also come a day after the central bank retained interest rates at 0.1%, keeping the economy flush with cash to allow a full economic recovery from the pandemic.

Mining stocks rose as much as 2.2% to hit a two-month high, after a strong rally in benchmark iron ore futures.

BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue all jumped between 2.5% and 3.5% each.

Energy stocks advanced as much as 2.1% after oil prices surged more than 3% overnight, building on a nearly 5% rise the previous day as Omicron fears eased.

Woodside Petroleum gained as much as 2.2%, after the country's biggest independent oil and gas company said it would invest $5 billion in new energy products to curb its emmissions.

The merger of oil majors Santos and Oil Search received the approval of Papua New Guinea's competition regulator, sending shares of the companies up as much as 4% and 3.7%, respectively.

Tech stocks jumped as much as 2.2% in their best session in nearly two weeks, tracking a tech-powered rally on Wall Street.

Afterpay climbed as much as 4.5%, while Xero and Wisetech Global gained 2.1% and 3.1%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 1.09% to 12,747.24 by 2338 GMT.

Australian shares

