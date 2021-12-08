ANL 13.37 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.75%)
ASC 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.63%)
ASL 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.38%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
BYCO 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
FCCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.52%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
FNEL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
GGL 26.72 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.14%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.31%)
JSCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2%)
KAPCO 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.12%)
KEL 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
MLCF 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.95%)
NETSOL 95.20 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (4.67%)
PACE 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
PAEL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.64%)
PIBTL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
POWER 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
PRL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.97%)
PTC 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.73%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 38.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.46%)
TELE 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.79%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 23.10 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (5.19%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.96%)
BR100 4,494 Increased By ▲ 21.6 (0.48%)
BR30 17,946 Increased By ▲ 351.7 (2%)
KSE100 43,946 Increased By ▲ 92.6 (0.21%)
KSE30 17,048 Increased By ▲ 42.2 (0.25%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

SC suspends minimum wage for workers verdict

Recorder Report 08 Dec 2021

KARACHI: The petitions filed by the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and other trade bodies, etc., challenging the minimum rate of wages fixed by the Government of Sindh at Rs 25,000 per month were taken up for hearing by the Supreme Court of Pakistan at Islamabad.

The petitioners were represented by Barrister Abid S Zuberi and Barrister Ayan M Memon. The apex court after hearing the petitioners issued notices to the respondents as well as the Attorney General of Pakistan and Advocate General Sindh and suspended the judgment dated 15.10.2021 delivered by the Sindh High Court in the matter and further suspended the Notification issued by the Government of Sindh fixing the rate of wages at Rs 25,000/- whilst directing the Petitioners to maintain minimum rate of wage at Rs 19,000 per month during pendency of the petitions. The matters have been adjourned to a date in January, 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FPCCI verdict SC minimum wage workers

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

SC suspends minimum wage for workers verdict

New property valuation rates held in abeyance

PM sees over 1pc increase in growth by FY’s end

Sajid takes eight wickets to give Pakistan chance of Test win

Regularisation of illegal buildings by Sindh govt: TI-P says draft ordinance violation of SC orders

Reduced rate of GST on petrol abolished

UN chief isolating after Covid-19 exposure

Purchase of up to 74pc shares of PSM: PC yet to receive Statement of Qualifications

Dawood informed: Chinese firms capture half of mobile market

Burns out first ball of Ashes as England struggle to 59-4 at lunch

Govt decides to import urea from China

Read more stories