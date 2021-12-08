SC suspends minimum wage for workers verdict

KARACHI: The petitions filed by the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and other trade bodies, etc., challenging the minimum rate of wages fixed by the Government of Sindh at Rs 25,000 per month were taken up for hearing by the Supreme Court of Pakistan at Islamabad.

The petitioners were represented by Barrister Abid S Zuberi and Barrister Ayan M Memon. The apex court after hearing the petitioners issued notices to the respondents as well as the Attorney General of Pakistan and Advocate General Sindh and suspended the judgment dated 15.10.2021 delivered by the Sindh High Court in the matter and further suspended the Notification issued by the Government of Sindh fixing the rate of wages at Rs 25,000/- whilst directing the Petitioners to maintain minimum rate of wage at Rs 19,000 per month during pendency of the petitions. The matters have been adjourned to a date in January, 2022.

