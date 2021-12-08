ANL 13.37 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.75%)
PM appoints Dr Ijaz Akram as chairman NRA

APP 08 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister on Tuesday appointed Dr Ijaz Akram as Chairman of the high-powered National Rehmatulil Aalmeen Authority (NRA), aimed at countering narratives against Islam and the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Dr Ijaz is a prominent Islamic scholar having teaching experience in a number of international universities, said a press release issued by Federal Education Ministry. To seek advice and guidance of esteemed international and national scholars on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH), the authority has ten members advisory council comprising Hamza Yusuf, Dr Sayyed Hussain Nasr, Muhammad Faghfoorey, Dr Joseph Lumbard, Waleed al Ansari, Dr Anees Ahmed, Dr Atta ur Rehman, Barrister Nusret Majid, Dr Basit Koshul and Dr Sahibzada Sajid Rehman.

As a patron-in-chief of this noble initiative, prime minister is directly supervising the authority as he is calling meetings of NRA around three times a week and making all-out efforts to highlight tolerance, ethical behaviour, rule of law, respect for minorities, kind and respectful attitude towards women and character building in line with the Seerat of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

There are six thematic members of NRA which will work in areas like Research, International Linkages, Role of Media, Redefining Curriculum, Outreach and Social Justice.

NRA Dr Ijaz Akram Islamic scholar

