SACM terms IMF programme a ‘bitter pill’

Recorder Report 08 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab for Information and Spokesperson Government of the Punjab Hasaan Khawar said on Tuesday that IMF programme is a bitter pill which had to be swallowed by every country like Pakistan.

“Difficult decisions must be taken so that future generations do not rely on the IMF,” he said, adding: “The PTI government believes in proactive approach when bigger problems appear, instead of hiding behind useless sloganeering like Sharifs did.”

For the last fifty years, the model of governance has been that the issues have been politicized but no solution has been found, he said.

Commenting on Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Khawar said that the PDM announced in November last year that the government would be overthrown by January 2021, but the government is still in place. Now the PDM had announced the date of Long March to find a way to escape the usual embarrassment.

Old promises of PDM are a clear record of their seriousness, he added. If the PDM would hold a long march with the permission of the government and in accordance with rules and regulations, we would give way to it, he said.

SACM maintained that the government was aware of effects of inflation on common man; hence, the launch of “Ehsaas Ration Programme” with Rs 120 billion will also be ideal in terms of providing 30% subsidy on various items in an unquestionably transparent manner.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IMF PDM PTI Government Hasaan Khawar Ehsaas Ration Programme

Comments

Comments are closed.

