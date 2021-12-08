ANL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.36%)
Main culprits involved in Sialkot tragedy arrested: Fawad

APP 08 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that Sialkot incident was condemned across the country and all the main accused involved have been arrested.

The minister said this during a meeting with Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Pakistan Mohan Vijay Vikrama here.

The minister expressed profound regret over the incident and informed the High Commissioner about the steps taken by the government after the tragedy. The High Commissioner said the Sri Lankan government was satisfied with the steps taken by the government of Pakistan and this tragic incident would not affect the relations between the two countries.

