NAB organises walk against corruption

Recorder Report 08 Dec 2021

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau Karachi organized an awareness walk against corruption to observe the International Anti-Corruption Day under United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC).

The awareness walk against corruption commenced from Chunky Monkey Restaurant to A K Khan Park at Sea View, Clifton Karachi. DG NAB Karachi Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza (PSP) led the walk. Officers and officials of NAB, large number of people from all walks of life including Notables from Academia, Students of Educational Institutions, Philanthropists, Sindh Boys Scouts and Functionaries from Govt Departments participated in the walk.

The NAB is commemorating International Anti-Corruption days, wef, 26 November to 12 December 2021 and organizing events throughout the said period at schools, colleges, universities and local administration.

Dr Najaf Quli Mirza (PSP), DG NAB Karachi while addressing the participants of awareness walk extended gratitude and highlighted the importance of public awareness regarding ill effects of corruption. He said that NAB Karachi over the past few years, has geared up its operations against the corrupt and has been trying to its utmost. Under the dynamic vision and guidance of Honorable Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal, NAB Karachi has remained successful in achieving the confidence of public at large. All officers and staff of the Bureau are part and parcel of the performance.

DG NAB (K) further highlighted the role of youth in eradication of corruption from society. He said, heavy responsibility lie on the shoulders of youth to become part of struggle to root out corruption. In this regard, NAB has formed Character Building Societies at schools, colleges and universities with the spirit of prevention of corruption and raising awareness among the general masses. DG NAB (K) also said that teachers should play their role actively to purge this society from menace of corruption, nepotism and favoritism by training the youth, imparting education and character building.

He appreciated the role of media particularly in the field of investigative journalism that exposes and brings to surface several cases of corruption. He reiterated NAB’s commitment to eradicate corruption from society, with zero tolerance policy and proactive approach of “Accountability for All”.

Highlighting the role of all stakeholders, public representatives and coalition partners, he said that all segments of society will have to join hands and take forward the mission of NAB to rid this society from the menace of corruption.

At the end of walk, Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza, DG NAB Karachi thanked to all participants for joining walk and raising voice against corruption.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

