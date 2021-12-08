ANL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.05%)
ASC 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.63%)
ASL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.35%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
BYCO 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
FCCL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.4%)
FFBL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.62%)
FFL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.46%)
FNEL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
GGGL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
GGL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.64%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.83%)
JSCL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
KAPCO 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.76%)
KEL 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
MLCF 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.23%)
NETSOL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 5.05 (5.55%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 21.74 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.02%)
PIBTL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.62%)
POWER 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
PRL 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.04%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 38.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.9%)
TELE 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.97%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 23.24 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (5.83%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.45%)
BR100 4,507 Increased By ▲ 34.3 (0.77%)
BR30 18,017 Increased By ▲ 422.5 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,048 Increased By ▲ 194.7 (0.44%)
KSE30 17,090 Increased By ▲ 83.8 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Remembering Priyantha Kumara

Nasrin Zehra 08 Dec 2021

Addressing a condolence reference for Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara yesterday, prime minister Imran Khan highlighted the criticality of role models in any society. Praising the role of Malik Adnan who tried to save the life of the Sri Lankan national, the prime minister said that “role models are important in the country because people follow them.

Moral power is greater than physical power. I am sure our youth will remember the way Malik Adnan stood up against those beasts.” Malik Adnan will be presented with Tamgha-e-Shujaat, the highest civilian award for bravery, in recognition of his highly praiseworthy role strongly characterized by valor and courage. Malik Adnan, we salute you. Of course, you’re a person whose behaviour has to be copied or imitated by others.

Nasrin Zehra (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Imran Khan Priyantha Kumara Malik Adnan

Nasrin Zehra

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Remembering Priyantha Kumara

New property valuation rates held in abeyance

PM sees over 1pc increase in growth by FY’s end

Regularisation of illegal buildings by Sindh govt: TI-P says draft ordinance violation of SC orders

Reduced rate of GST on petrol abolished

UN chief isolating after Covid-19 exposure

Purchase of up to 74pc shares of PSM: PC yet to receive Statement of Qualifications

Dawood informed: Chinese firms capture half of mobile market

Sajid takes eight wickets to give Pakistan chance of Test win

Burns out first ball of Ashes as England struggle to 59-4 at lunch

Govt decides to import urea from China

Read more stories