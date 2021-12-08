Remembering Priyantha Kumara

Addressing a condolence reference for Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara yesterday, prime minister Imran Khan highlighted the criticality of role models in any society. Praising the role of Malik Adnan who tried to save the life of the Sri Lankan national, the prime minister said that “role models are important in the country because people follow them.

Moral power is greater than physical power. I am sure our youth will remember the way Malik Adnan stood up against those beasts.” Malik Adnan will be presented with Tamgha-e-Shujaat, the highest civilian award for bravery, in recognition of his highly praiseworthy role strongly characterized by valor and courage. Malik Adnan, we salute you. Of course, you’re a person whose behaviour has to be copied or imitated by others.

Nasrin Zehra (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021