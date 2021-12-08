Pakistan Day: PDM’s decision to hold ‘long march’ incomprehensible: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s decision to hold long march on Pakistan Day is incomprehensible. In a statement, the CM said that the opposition alliance is trying to back down from long march, as it did from tendering resignations. He further said that announcing a long march on such a historic day (March 23) is an attempt to divide the nation. Masses will not forgive PDM for such acts, he added.

On the other hand, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid announced fresh hiring of another 15,000 human resource in the Health department through NTS. The hiring will be made in 9 units and cadres of Primary and Secondary healthcare Department which include technical, non-technical, nursing, consultant, medical professionals, dental, pharmacy, vertical programs, regular programs and DG Health Services, she said, adding: About 15,000 hiring will be made in technical, non-technical, PMO, PWMO, APMO, APWMO, SMO, SWMO, MO, WMO, dental surgeon, pharmacist, Drug Control, TB Control Program, Punjab AIDS Control Program, EPI, NCD, CD&EPC, Hepatitis Control Program, IRMNCH &NP, PMU, PSPU and HISDU.

The Health minister said that Punjab has hired more than 46,000 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. She said the department was working on 50 percent of its strength and since taking over, the government has ensured record hiring on merit. As per vision of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the department is working on induction of quality human resource as well as creating job opportunities, she added.

