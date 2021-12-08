ANL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.6%)
ASC 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.46%)
ASL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.71%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
BYCO 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
FCCL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.4%)
FFBL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
FNEL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
GGGL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.33%)
GGL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.87%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.44%)
JSCL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3%)
KAPCO 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.88%)
KEL 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.68%)
NETSOL 95.55 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (5.06%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
PAEL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.11%)
PIBTL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
POWER 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PRL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.71%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 38.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.61%)
TELE 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.48%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 23.30 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (6.1%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.45%)
BR100 4,499 Increased By ▲ 26.3 (0.59%)
BR30 17,965 Increased By ▲ 371.1 (2.11%)
KSE100 43,985 Increased By ▲ 131.5 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,066 Increased By ▲ 60 (0.35%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Selective accountability’: NAB chief rejects allegation

Wasim Iqbal 08 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman former Justice Javed Iqbal appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to respond to appropriate accounts of the NAB for financial year 2018-19, on Tuesday.

Outside committee room, the NAB chairman informed the reporters that he acknowledged the parliament’s importance; however, could not appear before the committee due to his tight schedule.

Responding to a question, he said that the comments of the accused in corruption cases did not bother him. He rejected the allegation of “selective accountability”.

Rana Tanveer, chairing the meeting of the committee, welcomed the chairman NAB. The chairman NAB said that he recognised the supremacy of the parliament; however, could not appear one or two times, despite being summoned due to legitimate reasons.

He explained to the members committee that he was not a ‘Mughal monarch’. He always appeared before the PAC and considered it an honour. I would also appear in the future whenever summoned, he said. He said that he remained the NAB chairman for four years and the audit process was completed each year.

He then apprised the PAC that the recovery money was not in the shape of currency notes.

Although, parliamentarians respected the NAB chairman, he should appear before the PAC for examination of audit accounts, said Senator Talha Mahmood. Another Member Committee Noor Alam Khan said that accountability should be carried out indiscriminately across the country instead of only targeting the political personalities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB PAC corruption cases former Justice Javed Iqbal ‘Selective accountability

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

‘Selective accountability’: NAB chief rejects allegation

New property valuation rates held in abeyance

PM sees over 1pc increase in growth by FY’s end

Regularisation of illegal buildings by Sindh govt: TI-P says draft ordinance violation of SC orders

Reduced rate of GST on petrol abolished

UN chief isolating after Covid-19 exposure

Purchase of up to 74pc shares of PSM: PC yet to receive Statement of Qualifications

Dawood informed: Chinese firms capture half of mobile market

Bangladesh 87 all out in second Pakistan Test

Burns out first ball of Ashes as England struggle to 59-4 at lunch

Govt decides to import urea from China

Read more stories