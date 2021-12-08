‘Selective accountability’: NAB chief rejects allegation

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman former Justice Javed Iqbal appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to respond to appropriate accounts of the NAB for financial year 2018-19, on Tuesday.

Outside committee room, the NAB chairman informed the reporters that he acknowledged the parliament’s importance; however, could not appear before the committee due to his tight schedule.

Responding to a question, he said that the comments of the accused in corruption cases did not bother him. He rejected the allegation of “selective accountability”.

Rana Tanveer, chairing the meeting of the committee, welcomed the chairman NAB. The chairman NAB said that he recognised the supremacy of the parliament; however, could not appear one or two times, despite being summoned due to legitimate reasons.

He explained to the members committee that he was not a ‘Mughal monarch’. He always appeared before the PAC and considered it an honour. I would also appear in the future whenever summoned, he said. He said that he remained the NAB chairman for four years and the audit process was completed each year.

He then apprised the PAC that the recovery money was not in the shape of currency notes.

Although, parliamentarians respected the NAB chairman, he should appear before the PAC for examination of audit accounts, said Senator Talha Mahmood. Another Member Committee Noor Alam Khan said that accountability should be carried out indiscriminately across the country instead of only targeting the political personalities.

