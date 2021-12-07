ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
ASC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
ASL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
BYCO 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.35%)
FCCL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.63%)
FFBL 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.12%)
FFL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
FNEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.26%)
GGGL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.17%)
GGL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
JSCL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.09%)
KAPCO 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.79%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.65%)
MDTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.33%)
NETSOL 90.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.19%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PAEL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.79%)
POWER 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.06%)
PRL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.05%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.89%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
TRG 87.18 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (10.09%)
UNITY 21.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.5%)
BR100 4,473 Increased By ▲ 75 (1.71%)
BR30 17,594 Increased By ▲ 602.1 (3.54%)
KSE100 43,853 Increased By ▲ 572.7 (1.32%)
KSE30 17,006 Increased By ▲ 228.3 (1.36%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,784
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,393
23224hr
Sindh
476,958
Punjab
443,560
Balochistan
33,509
Islamabad
107,960
KPK
180,412
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Canada trade rises sharply, surplus widens to Can$2.1bn

AFP Updated 07 Dec 2021

OTTAWA: Canada's trade surplus widened to Can$2.1 billion (US$1.7 billion) in October as exports and imports soared to record highs, the government statistical agency said Tuesday.

Up from a downwardly revised Can$1.4 billion surplus in September, the trade figure was in line with expectations.

According to Statistics Canada, exports were up 6.4 percent to Can$56.2 billion, while imports rose 5.3 percent to Can$54.1 billion.

The sharp rise in trade was led by a rebound in the auto sector, as well as energy products. Autos and energy accounted for 80 percent of the increase in exports, while two-thirds of the rise in imports was attributed to autos.

"Overall, solid data today," commented CIBC Economics analyst Andrew Grantham.

But he warned that changes in commodity prices since October, floods in westernmost British Columbia and the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 "will impact next month's data."

US trade deficit saw big export-fueled drop in October: govt

Statistics Canada said stoppages at auto assembly plants due to semiconductor chip shortages continued to affect Canadian car manufacturers in October, but they were less significant than in previous months.

Crude oil led the rise in energy exports. Coal exports also rose 63 percent to a record high, the agency said.

Imports of refined petroleum products were also up.

Following two consecutive months of low levels, exports of canola more than doubled in October, mainly to China, Japan and Mexico.

Imports of clothing, footwear and accessories increased the most among consumer goods in October, up 15 percent mainly on higher imports from Asian countries.

Pharmaceutical imports were up in part due to purchases of Covid vaccines.

Meanwhile, Canada's trade surplus with the United States -- it's largest trading partner -- narrowed slightly to Can$8.3 billion in October.

Canada's trade surplus

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Canada trade rises sharply, surplus widens to Can$2.1bn

IHC warns ex-GB judge of indictment, orders him to submit affidavit by Dec 13

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee drops to lowest level

Cabinet recommends strict action against Sialkot lynching culprits: Fawad

UAE announces move to Saturday-Sunday weekend, state news agency

Afghan currency slides on bank collapse fears

Govt alarmed at depleting gas reserves

FCA for September: NEPRA okays Rs3.75 hike in KE tariff

Samsung’s TV line-up plant begins production in Karachi

Sajid adds life to rain-hit Bangladesh Test with six wickets

$1bn ‘economic plan’ wins ADB’s approval

Read more stories