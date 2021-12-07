Ulema condemn Sialkot lynching, call for compensation to victim’s family

Clerics from various schools of thought have unanimously condemned the lynching of Sri Lankan national in Sialkot, calling it against the teaching of the Holy Quran.

Following their meeting with Sri Lankan High Commissioner Mohan Wijewickrama at the Sri Lankan Embassy in Islamabad on Tuesday, ulema from across the country addressed a presser. Scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani said that the incident has shaken the entire nation to its core, adding that the ulema equally shares the other side's grief.

He urged the government to provide compensation to Priyantha Kumara's family, adding that there can be no real compensation for the loss of life. Meanwhile, Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Dr Qibla Ayaz also addressed the media.

He termed the incident against the teaching of the Holy Quran and the Constitution, adding that the act of some people brought shame to the people of Pakistan. Dr Ayaz called for strict legal action against those responsible, adding that there was no place for extremism and violence in Islam.

Other Ulema and religious scholars were of the view that this was inhumane act and no one could support or justify it. Senator Sajid Mir termed the incident sad, saying that the incident had nothing to do with the feeling of the people of Pakistan.

“It’s a cruel act. It is an act that should be condemned at all levels. I support the demand that the family of the deceased should be amply compensated as far as possible.”

On Monday, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Gujranwala sent 26 suspects involved in the lynching and burning of the Sri Lankan national on 15-day physical remand. These suspects played a central role in the lynching of Kumara.

Sialkot incidence

On Friday, a mob of people described as “employees” of a garment factory in Sialkot had tortured and killed their Sri Lankan manager in factory premises and set his body on fire over blasphemy accusations.

Video footage that went viral on social media showed that the mob first brutally beat up the foreign national, inside the factory and then dragged his corpse on the road and set it on fire.

Talking to media, two men – Muhammad Talha and Muhammad Farhan - who introduced themselves as colleagues of Priyantha alleged that the factory workers became annoyed when the victim (operations manager) came to the factory and tore off a poster inscribed with Holy verses and dumped it into a dustbin.

He further claimed that he along with other employees approached the foreman and informed him about the incident and Priyantha fled from the scene while talking on his cellphone. Meanwhile, he said, the factory worked surrounded and punished him for his “blasphemous” act.