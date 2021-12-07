ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
ASC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
ASL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
BYCO 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.35%)
FCCL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.63%)
FFBL 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.12%)
FFL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
FNEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.26%)
GGGL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.17%)
GGL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
JSCL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.09%)
KAPCO 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.79%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.65%)
MDTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.33%)
NETSOL 90.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.19%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PAEL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.79%)
POWER 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.06%)
PRL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.05%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.89%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
TRG 87.18 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (10.09%)
UNITY 21.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.5%)
BR100 4,473 Increased By ▲ 75 (1.71%)
BR30 17,594 Increased By ▲ 602.1 (3.54%)
KSE100 43,764 Increased By ▲ 483.4 (1.12%)
KSE30 16,990 Increased By ▲ 212.1 (1.26%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,784
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,393
23224hr
Sindh
476,958
Punjab
443,560
Balochistan
33,509
Islamabad
107,960
KPK
180,412
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Samsung’s TV line-up plant begins production in Karachi

  • The plant established in collaboration with the Karachi-based R&R Industries will initially produce 50,000 units of TV sets each year
BR Web Desk 07 Dec 2021
Courtesy: Twitter
Courtesy: Twitter

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics has commenced operation of its first television line-up plant in Pakistan, shared Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood.

The development comes as a major boost for Pakistan’s electronic sector as the country seeks to attract other international manufacturers to establish their base in Pakistan.

“We congratulate Samsung Electronics on operationalising its first TV Line-up plant in Pakistan at Karachi in collaboration with R&R Industries,” Dawood tweeted while sharing images of the said plant.

The plant established in collaboration with the Karachi-based R&R Industries will initially produce 50,000 units of TV sets each year. “Initially, the unit will produce 50,000 TV sets and increase the capacity to 100,000 units within 2 years,” he said.

Samsung Electronics setting up TV line-up plant in Karachi

The advisor said that the development is in line with the Make-in-Pakistan initiative of the Ministry of Commerce. “I urge all our firms to partner up with leading international companies to set up units in Pakistan,” he said.

As per the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, Samsung Electronics posted consolidated revenue of Korean Won (KRW) 63.67 trillion, a 20% increase from the previous year and a record for the second quarter. Operating profit increased 34% from the previous quarter to KRW 12.57 trillion as market conditions improved in the memory market.

PTA issues MDM approval to Lucky Motor Corp for Samsung phones

Gauging Pakistan’s potential Samsung Gulf Electronics Co., FZE (Samsung) in July entered into an agreement with Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC), a subsidiary of Lucky Cement Limited for the production of Samsung-branded mobile devices in Pakistan.

Pakistan Samsung Samsung Electronics Abdul Razak TV plant

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Samsung’s TV line-up plant begins production in Karachi

UAE announces move to Saturday-Sunday weekend, state news agency

Govt alarmed at depleting gas reserves

FCA for September: NEPRA okays Rs3.75 hike in KE tariff

Rizwan, Alam help Pakistan regroup after rain delay

$1bn ‘economic plan’ wins ADB’s approval

New data shows GSK-Vir drug works against all Omicron mutations

Counter-terrorism: Action plan will be reviewed

Malala Yousafzai calls for stronger US support of Afghan women

Samsung names new CEOs, to merge mobile, consumer electronics units

Read more stories