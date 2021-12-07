ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
ASC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
ASL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
BYCO 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.35%)
FCCL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.63%)
FFBL 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.12%)
FFL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
FNEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.26%)
GGGL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.17%)
GGL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
JSCL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.09%)
KAPCO 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.79%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.65%)
MDTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.33%)
NETSOL 90.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.19%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PAEL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.79%)
POWER 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.06%)
PRL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.05%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.89%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
TRG 87.18 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (10.09%)
UNITY 21.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.5%)
BR100 4,488 Increased By ▲ 89.9 (2.04%)
BR30 17,558 Increased By ▲ 566 (3.33%)
KSE100 43,932 Increased By ▲ 651.2 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,076 Increased By ▲ 298.2 (1.78%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,784
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,393
23224hr
Sindh
476,958
Punjab
443,560
Balochistan
33,509
Islamabad
107,960
KPK
180,412
Tokyo shares close higher as Omicron concerns ease

AFP 07 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday as investors took heart from strong rebounds on Wall Street over hopes that the newest coronavirus variant will prove less virulent than earlier strains.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped 1.89 percent or 528.23 points to end at 28,455.60, while the broader Topix index gained 2.17 percent or 42.31 points to 1,989.85.

"Share buying surged as excessive fears about the Omicron variant have eased," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

The dollar fetched 113.72 yen in Asian trade, against 113.46 yen in New York late Monday.

Toyota climbed 1.88 percent to 2,105 yen after it said it will build a new $1.29 billion automotive battery-manufacturing plant in North Carolina in the US, planning to start output in 2025.

Its rival Honda rose 2.19 percent to 3,258 yen while Nissan jumped 3.48 percent to 570.1.

E-commerce giant Rakuten grew 2.16 percent to 1,131 yen after Japan's Fair Trade Commission said it had ended a probe over a blanket free shipping policy, with the firm saying it had amended the rule.

SoftBank Group soared 7.93 percent to 5,508 yen while Sony Group gained 2.22 percent to 13,985.

