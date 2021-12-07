FCA for September: NEPRA okays Rs3.75 hike in KE tariff

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has raised electricity tariff for consumers of K-Electric (KE) under Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for the month of September 2021.

As per a notification dated December 6, NEPRA has approved an increase of Rs3.75 per unit for the consumers of KE, which shall be recovered from the consumers in their monthly bills of December 2021.

It stated that the increase in tariff shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers. It shall be shown separately in the consumers' bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the respective month to which the adjustment pertains.

K-Electric shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of September 2021 in the billing month December 2021, the notification added.

Last week, NEPRA approved an increase of Rs4.74 per unit in tariffs of power Distribution Companies (Discos) for October 2021 under monthly Fuel Component Adjustment (FCA).

The move came after the NEPRA chairman termed the establishment of imported fuel-based power plants as a “mistake” of previous authorities and censured Power Division for not accepting 12 renewable power projects whose tariffs were already approved by the regulator.