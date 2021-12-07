ANL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.18%)
ASC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.17%)
ASL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.52%)
FCCL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFBL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
FFL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
GGGL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
GGL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
JSCL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3%)
KAPCO 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.85%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.86%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.6%)
NETSOL 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.34%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PAEL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
POWER 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
PRL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.59%)
TELE 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.56%)
TRG 79.19 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.59%)
WTL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,398 Increased By ▲ 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 16,992 Increased By ▲ 128.7 (0.76%)
KSE100 43,281 Increased By ▲ 47.9 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,777 Increased By ▲ 59.2 (0.35%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,784
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,393
23224hr
Sindh
476,958
Punjab
443,560
Balochistan
33,509
Islamabad
107,960
KPK
180,412
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

On PSDP cut

BR Research 07 Dec 2021

The earlier indications of potentially-record PSDP spending taking place this fiscal now stand dissipated. For recent reports indicate that the federal Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) budget – originally budgeted at Rs900 billion in FY22 – has been reduced by about Rs200 billion. It has been done so, ostensibly, on the demands of one IMF.

In the current fiscal environment, it won’t come as a complete surprise if the remaining Rs700 billion budget is further decreased. This is not the first time – and most likely it won’t be the last – that a major slice has been taken out of the PSDP budget, in a bid to contain the fiscal deficit.

However, the implication of this latest (as-yet-officially-unconfirmed) development is that the PTI government will leave behind a legacy of significantly low PSDP spending (both in absolute terms and as share of GDP) compared to its predecessor and arch-rival PML-N. (There are plenty of question marks over efficacy of just pumping more PSDP spending, but that’s a topic for another day).

If budgeting high and spending low is a norm with respect to PSDP, then the government is doing it alright. Earlier in September this year, the Planning Commission had cleared Rs393 billion for release to PSDP project during the Jul-Sep quarter of FY22. This stirred optimism that the government was indeed serious on its spending commitment after allocating Rs900 billion PSDP budget for the fiscal.

But when the actual numbers came out in the Finance Ministry’s 1QFY22 Fiscal Operations report, only Rs144 billion had been actually spent on PSDP projects in the said quarter. Albeit that spending was a big jump over 1QFY21, and it was also the PTI government’s largest first-quarter PSDP spending in four years, it cemented the impression that it’s going to be business-as-usual on PSDP spending, that development spending may again be sacrificed for other pressing spending needs.

The latest data from the Planning Commission show that Rs385 billion had been authorized upfront by the Ministry of Planning & Development, for release in the period Jul-Dec. Within that sum, Rs232 billion worth of funds had been cleared (release sanctions issued) by relevant ministries and divisions running PSDP projects. And actual PSDP expenditure as of October 2021 stood at Rs178 billion. That’s about a fifth of original PSDP budget, and a quarter of presumably-revised PSDP budget.

It remains to be seen whether PSDP spending speeds up in coming months. Don’t bet on it! Facing external imbalances and inflationary pressures, it is imperative to make serious fiscal adjustments, so that monetary-policy tightening can suppress demand. But as things stands, it is the development spending alone that has taken the fall, while there are no apparent efforts to budge the inflexible current expenditures. In these times, fiscal prudence demands spending cuts across the government.

PSDP GDP growth Public Sector Development Program Inflationary PSDP budget

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

On PSDP cut

Counter-terrorism: Action plan will be reviewed

$1bn ‘economic plan’ wins ADB’s approval

Indus Basin’s ecological restoration: PM approves concept plan

Notices to Nawaz, late wife: SC dismisses FBR’s plea

Syrian private airline to start operations from 15th

Suu Kyi jailed for two years

Remains of Sri Lankan national repatriated to Colombo

Cabinet likely to discuss ‘violence in garb of blasphemy’

PDM says will hold ‘anti-inflation march’ on March 23rd

PM opens Kamyab Jawan Sports drive

Read more stories