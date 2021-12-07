KP LG polls: ECP summons ministers, PPP MPA for ‘violating’ code of conduct

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Monday, announced to have taken ‘strict’ notice of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Minister Ali Amin Gandapur having addressed the political rally of his brother Umar Amin Gandapur, who is contesting upcoming local government elections from Dera Ismail Khan, in violation of the electoral body’s code of conduct.

In this context, Ijaz Ahmed, the District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Dera Ismail Khan summoned the federal minister on Monday.

The DMO Dera Ismail Khan has also summoned today (Tuesday) Ahmed Kundi, the Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), for code of conduct violation.

In addition DMO Charsadda Shabbar Abbas Bukhari has summoned KP Higher Education Minister Kamran Bangash on Thursday (December 9) for code of conduct violation.

An ECP official said the DMOs would prepare their reports in the related cases and send them to ECP headquarters for further action.

Earlier, addressing his brother’s political gathering in Dera Ismail Khan, Ali Gandapur said, “If our rival wins this election—don’t forget that KP LG Ministry belongs to us—so, if he wins, he would not be allowed to even enter the LG Ministry’s office, let alone the provision of funds—if he wins, I’ll shave off my moustaches.”

Gandapur advised masses to reduce the consumption of sugar and flour against the backdrop of unprecedented inflation. “If you use 100 pieces of sugar in a cup of tea, can’t you reduce this intake by nine pieces? If you take 100 bites in a meal, can’t you start taking nine bites less? Can’t you do it for your country,” he said.

It merits a mention here that Ali Gandapur’s brother Faisal Amin Gandapur, who is KP MPA, was assigned the portfolio of KP LG Minister, last month. The ECP code of conduct bars the government functionaries and other lawmakers from visiting any constituency, where LG elections are taking place, after the announcement of elections schedule in the said area.

On October 25, this year, ECP issued schedule for first phase of LG elections of village/neighbourhood and tehsil/city councils in 17 out of total 35 districts of KP where LG elections would be held on the coming December 19.

The second phase of LG elections of village/neighbourhood and tehsil/city councils would be held in the remaining 18 districts of KP on the coming January 16, the schedule for which is yet to be announced.

The 17 districts where LG elections are scheduled on December 19 are: Peshawar, Buner, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kohat, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Tank, Haripur, Khyber, Mohmand, Charsadda, Hangu and Lakki Marwat.

The remaining 18 districts where LG elections are scheduled on January 16 are: Swat, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, Shangla, Malakand, Kurram, Orakzai, Abbottabad, Battagram, Kolai Pallas, Mansehra, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, North Waziristan and South Waziristan.

