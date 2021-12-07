ANL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.18%)
SACM says PML-N’s ‘politics’ rejected by ‘vast number of voters’

Recorder Report 07 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Information Hasaan Khawar has said that only 18 percent voter turnout in NA-133 by-elections as compared to 51 percent of the previous elections shows that a vast number of voters have completely rejected the politics of PML-N.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said that the results in this election has brutally exposed the fake slogan of Lahore being the stronghold of PML-N, as the N-League candidate got 45,000 less votes than in the last election. “The people have now realised the reality of PML-N and PPP: two identical sides of the same coin, dramatisation of political issues and theatrics,” he added.

According to him, the PML-N should understand that their manoeuvres of escaping accountability and attempting to remotely control the political landscape of the country and hoping that people are yearning for their return to Pakistan is proving fatal with every passing day.

In response to a question, Khawar said that the PPP was like the 12th player of the match in the by-elections. “The PPP has secured more votes than was expected only due to the absence of PTI and the people’s hatred for PML-N. It should understand that it would have to deviate from the course of PML-N to do any better politically,” he added.

“It is time for the PML-N and PPP to understand the verdict of the people otherwise the local bodies elections will prove to be more frightening for them,” he said, adding that the government has successfully fulfilled its responsibility by holding peaceful elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

