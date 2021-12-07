Sri Lankan manager: Seven main accused arrested

LAHORE: On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the police have arrested seven main accused, in different raids, involved in planning, torture, instigating and attacking Sri Lankan manager in Sialkot. The CM has directed to expedite the investigation as 131 accused have been apprehended.

The CM Punjab and IG are continually monitoring the investigations and the secretary prosecution department has been tasked by CM to supervise the case prosecution. The identification of those involved in torture and instigating the attack is in progress as 26 main culprits have been identified in the police investigation, the CM added.

Moreover, the CM said in a statement that Islam is a religion of peace and safety and there is no room for evils like terrorism, sectarianism and fanaticism in it.

Terming the lynching of a foreigner a gruesome act, the CM said: “Nobody is allowed to take law into its own hands,” he said, adding: “The culprits of the Sialkot incident have badly damaged the national image and the culprits would be given exemplary punishment.”

