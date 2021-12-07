ANL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.18%)
No Covid-19 death reported in Sindh: CM

Recorder Report 07 Dec 2021

KARACHI: “Fortunately no corona death reported on Sunday, however 156 new cases emerged when 12,307 tests were conducted”. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Sunday. The CM added that till last Saturday 7,626 corona deaths.

Shah said that 12,307 samples were tested which detected 156 cases that constituted 1.3 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 6,807,544 tests have been conducted against which 475,755 cases were diagnosed and out of them 462,811 patients have recovered.

The CM said that currently 5,318 patients were under treatment, of them 5,133 were in home isolation, 16 at isolation centers and 169 at different hospitals. According to the statement, out of 156 new cases, 34 have been detected from Karachi, including nine from East and South each, seven from Korangi and Central each and two from Malir. Shaheed Benazirabad has 20, Sujawal 19, Nausheroferoze 15, Hyderabad 14, Matiari and Thatta 11 each, Mirpurkhas 9, Jamshoro 7, Larkana and Tharparkar 5 each, Sanghar 4, Jacobabad and Sukkur one each.

While sharing vaccination data the CM said that 24,683,240 vaccinations have been administered up to December 3. During the last 24 hours 183,126 vaccines were inoculated - in total 24,866,366 vaccines have administered. The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

