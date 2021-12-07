ANL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.18%)
COAS, DG ISI meet PM

NNI 07 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and newly appointed Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG-ISI) Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum on Monday called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

The high-level meeting discussed the country’s overall situation and security-related issues, said Inter-Services Public Relations. Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum assumed charge as DG ISI on November 20.

A handout released from the PM Office had said that PM Imran Khan has approved the appointment of Lt General Nadeem Anjum as new DG ISI after meeting with COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa that was part of a consultative process over the appointment of the new DG ISI.

On October 06, the ISPR announced that Lieutenant general Nadeem Anjum, an erstwhile Karachi Corps Commander, has on Wednesday been posted as 25th Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief after his predecessor Lt Gen Faiz Hameed was posted Peshawar Corps Commander.

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, who was serving as the Director-General of ISI since 2019, has been appointed as the new Corps Commander Peshawar in the fresh transfers and appointments.

