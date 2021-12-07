ANL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.18%)
ASC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.17%)
ASL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.52%)
FCCL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFBL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
FFL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
GGGL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
GGL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
JSCL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3%)
KAPCO 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.85%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.86%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.6%)
NETSOL 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.34%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PAEL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
POWER 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
PRL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.59%)
TELE 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.56%)
TRG 79.19 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.59%)
WTL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,398 Increased By ▲ 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 16,992 Increased By ▲ 128.7 (0.76%)
KSE100 43,281 Increased By ▲ 47.9 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,777 Increased By ▲ 59.2 (0.35%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,784
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,393
23224hr
Sindh
476,958
Punjab
443,560
Balochistan
33,509
Islamabad
107,960
KPK
180,412
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2021
Pakistan

NA body invites Saqib Nisar, G-B’s ex-CJ & others

Recorder Report 07 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting invited Saqib Nisar, ex-chief justice, Supreme Court of Pakistan, Rana Muhammad Shamim, ex-chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan, and Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman, Editor in Chief, The News regarding news published in electronic and print media in its meeting held on Monday in the PTV Headquarters, Islamabad.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Mian Javed Latif, MNA. The chairman informed the committee that a news was published in the electronic and print media regarding ex-chief justice Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) claims in a signed affidavit: “Saqib Nisar directed not to release Nawaz, Maryam before 2018 Elections”.

During the course of discussion, the committee decided to invite Saqib Nisar, Rana Muhammad Shamim, and Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman to have their point of views before the committee in its next meeting.

While discussing the issue regarding murder attacks on Absar Alam, former chairman, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and also other senior journalists, Hamid Mir, Matiullah Jan, Asma Sherazi and Asad Toor, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (ICT) briefed the committee that the efforts are being made by the ICT Police to arrest the culprits involved and also assured that they will take up the matter in their departmental committee for provision of security to the said journalists.

The committee deferred the government bills, namely, The Motion Picture (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Pakistan Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, and a private member bill, The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (moved by Uzma Riaz, MNA).

The committee also deferred the calling attention notice regarding increasing obscenity on TV channels (moved by Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali and other MNAs) till its next meeting due to paucity of time. The committee decided to convene the next meeting on 15th December 2021 at the PTV Headquarters to discuss the same agenda.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

