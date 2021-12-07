Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
07 Dec 2021
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd 30.06.2021 214.5% Final Cash Dividend 08.11.2021
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd 30.06.2021 715% Final Cash Dividend 08.11.2021
Blessed Textiles Ltd. 30.06.2021 330% Final Cash Dividend 08.11.2021
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Ltd 30.06.2021 330% Final Cash Dividend 06.12.2021
TPL Properties Ltd. 30.06.2022 20% Interim Bonus Shares 03.12.2021
==============================================================================================
