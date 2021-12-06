PM chairs high-level meeting on national security after Sialkot lynching

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the overall security situation in the country following the murder of a Sri Lankan national in Sialkot.

The meeting was attended by Information Minister Fawad Ahmad, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Jawed Bajwa, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yousaf, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and senior military and civil officers.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, the meeting expressed serious concern over the cruel act of killing of Sri Lankan national Mr Priyantha Diyawadanage in Sialkot and expressed the resolve to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"The participants of the meeting were of the view that individuals and mobs cannot be allowed to take the law into their hands and such incidents cannot be tolerated," the PMO said.

"Therefore, a comprehensive strategy shall be implemented to curb such incidents and strict punishments to all the perpetrators shall be ensured."

The participants also acknowledged the bravery of one of Kumara's colleagues, Malik Adnan, who tried to protect him from the mob.

"Malik Adnan [...] endangered his own life to save Priyantha Kumara," the PMO's statement said, adding the participants of the meeting also conveyed their deepest condolences to the family of late Kumara.