ANL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.18%)
ASC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.17%)
ASL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.52%)
FCCL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFBL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
FFL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
GGGL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
GGL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
JSCL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3%)
KAPCO 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.85%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.86%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.6%)
NETSOL 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.34%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PAEL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
POWER 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
PRL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.59%)
TELE 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.56%)
TRG 79.19 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.59%)
WTL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,398 Increased By ▲ 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 16,992 Increased By ▲ 128.7 (0.76%)
KSE100 43,281 Increased By ▲ 47.9 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,777 Increased By ▲ 59.2 (0.35%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,777
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,161
33624hr
Sindh
476,830
Punjab
443,519
Balochistan
33,507
Islamabad
107,930
KPK
180,383
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM chairs high-level meeting on national security after Sialkot lynching

BR Web Desk 06 Dec 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the overall security situation in the country following the murder of a Sri Lankan national in Sialkot.

The meeting was attended by Information Minister Fawad Ahmad, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Jawed Bajwa, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yousaf, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and senior military and civil officers.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, the meeting expressed serious concern over the cruel act of killing of Sri Lankan national Mr Priyantha Diyawadanage in Sialkot and expressed the resolve to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"The participants of the meeting were of the view that individuals and mobs cannot be allowed to take the law into their hands and such incidents cannot be tolerated," the PMO said.

ATC sends 26 suspects on 15-day physical remand in Sialkot lynching case

"Therefore, a comprehensive strategy shall be implemented to curb such incidents and strict punishments to all the perpetrators shall be ensured."

The participants also acknowledged the bravery of one of Kumara's colleagues, Malik Adnan, who tried to protect him from the mob.

"Malik Adnan [...] endangered his own life to save Priyantha Kumara," the PMO's statement said, adding the participants of the meeting also conveyed their deepest condolences to the family of late Kumara.

Imran Khan Malik Adnan Sialkot murder

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

PM chairs high-level meeting on national security after Sialkot lynching

Pakistan restricts travel from additional countries over Omicron threat

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee recovers marginally after $3bn Saudi fund deposit

Two Pakistani pilots martyred as helicopter crashes in Siachen

FM Qureshi departs for Belgium

ATC sends 26 suspects on 15-day physical remand in Sialkot lynching case

Bitcoin below $50,000, at early October levels, after weekend's battering

Govt optimistic to achieve over 5% economic growth, says Tarin

Winter: power plants to get extra RLNG

Alibaba overhauls e-commerce businesses, names new CFO

Read more stories