ANL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.18%)
ASC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.17%)
ASL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.52%)
FCCL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFBL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
FFL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
GGGL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
GGL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
JSCL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3%)
KAPCO 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.85%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.86%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.6%)
NETSOL 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.34%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PAEL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
POWER 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
PRL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.59%)
TELE 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.56%)
TRG 79.19 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.59%)
WTL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,398 Increased By ▲ 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 16,992 Increased By ▲ 128.7 (0.76%)
KSE100 43,281 Increased By ▲ 47.9 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,777 Increased By ▲ 59.2 (0.35%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,777
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,161
33624hr
Sindh
476,830
Punjab
443,519
Balochistan
33,507
Islamabad
107,930
KPK
180,383
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BoE warns UK inflation to top 5% on energy costs

AFP Updated 06 Dec 2021

LONDON: British inflation will "comfortably" top five percent in April due to rocketing energy prices, well above the Bank of England's target, a high-ranking BoE official forecast Monday.

Ben Broadbent, deputy governor for monetary policy, made the prediction ahead of a central bank policy meeting next week during which the BoE could decide to lift its historically low interest rate, or leave it intact.

Broadbent said inflation would soar further when the domestic energy price cap is hiked by UK regulator Ofgem.

"The chances are that (inflation) will comfortably exceed 5.0 percent when the Ofgem cap on retail energy prices is next adjusted, in April," Broadbent said in a speech in Leeds, northern England.

Ofgem had in October already raised the energy cap, which limits electricity and gas providers' standard variable tariffs.

As a result, the UK inflation rate spiked close to a 10-year peak in October, buoyed also by resurgent post-lockdown demand.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rate soared to 4.2 percent, the highest level since November 2011.

BoE faces decision day, caught between inflation and slowdown risks

That followed 3.1 percent in September and was more than double the BoE's 2.0-percent target.

The energy cap is widely expected to surge even higher in April, because it does not yet reflect rocketing wholesale gas prices from during the summer months.

Inflation has soared around the world due to high energy prices and resurgent post-lockdown demand, raising the prospect that central banks will hike interest rates sooner than expected.

Bank of England inflation BoE

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

BoE warns UK inflation to top 5% on energy costs

Pakistan restricts travel from additional countries over Omicron threat

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee recovers marginally after $3bn Saudi fund deposit

Two Pakistani pilots martyred as helicopter crashes in Siachen

FM Qureshi departs for Belgium

ATC sends 26 suspects on 15-day physical remand in Sialkot lynching case

Bitcoin below $50,000, at early October levels, after weekend's battering

Govt optimistic to achieve over 5% economic growth, says Tarin

Winter: power plants to get extra RLNG

Alibaba overhauls e-commerce businesses, names new CFO

Workers’ recruitment, skills verification plan: Pakistan, KSA sign two agreements

Read more stories