ANL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.18%)
ASC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.17%)
ASL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.52%)
FCCL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFBL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
FFL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
GGGL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
GGL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
JSCL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3%)
KAPCO 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.85%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.86%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.6%)
NETSOL 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.34%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PAEL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
POWER 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
PRL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.59%)
TELE 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.56%)
TRG 79.19 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.59%)
WTL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,398 Increased By ▲ 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 16,992 Increased By ▲ 128.7 (0.76%)
KSE100 43,281 Increased By ▲ 47.9 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,777 Increased By ▲ 59.2 (0.35%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,777
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,161
33624hr
0.78% positivity
Sindh
476,830
Punjab
443,519
Balochistan
33,507
Islamabad
107,930
KPK
180,383
Palm ends over 2% higher on tightening stockpile forecast

Reuters 06 Dec 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures closed more than 2% higher on Monday, paring losses from the previous session, as surveys ahead of closely watched Malaysian Palm Oil Board data pegged tightening November stockpile.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 101 ringgit, or 2.17%, at 4,751 ringgit ($1,123.17) a tonne, after hitting an intraday higher of 3.9%.

Malaysia's palm oil stockpile at the end of November likely slipped 3.5% from the previous month to a four-month low of 1.77 million tonnes, a Reuters survey showed.

Production likely rose 1% from October to 1.74 million tonnes, while exports were forecast to expand 11.9% to 1.59 million tonnes.

Palm oil firms, Omicron jitters keep prices near 8-week low

The likely month-on-month drop in November inventories contrasts with historical trends of an average 4% rise over the past 10 years, Ivy Ng, regional head of plantations research at CGS-CIMB Research, said in a note.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board is scheduled to release its November supply and demand data on Friday.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 2.7%, while its palm oil contract gained 2.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.2%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil rose by more than $1 a barrel as hopes that the Omicron coronavirus variant may cause mostly mild symptoms boosted riskier assets, making palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The palm market will likely track gains in external markets and trend up this week but the rebound is likely short-lived in the face of the Omicron coronavirus variant, Refinitiv Agriculture Research said in a note.

Malaysia's derivatives exchange is set to commence its night trading session for the crude palm oil contract and other products on Monday.

