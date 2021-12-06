ANL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.18%)
Pakistan

FM Qureshi departs for Belgium

  • He will co-chair 6th Round of Pakistan-EU Strategic Dialogue with EU High Representative and Vice President Josep Borrell
BR Web Desk 06 Dec 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi departed on Monday for Belgium at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes.

During his visit, the FM will co-chair the 6th Round of Pakistan-EU Strategic Dialogue with EU High Representative and Vice President Josep Borrell. The European Union is one of the largest trade and investment partners of Pakistan and the current volume of bilateral trade stands at US $ 10.883 billion. Pakistan’s relations with EU are manifest infrequent and close engagements through structured dialogues, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

The FO further said that FM Qureshi will meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg with whom Qureshi has remained closely engaged on Afghanistan as well as undertaken joint training and capacity building programs for military and civilian personnel.

Qureshi will exchange views with Belgian Parliamentarians and Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) and will also address members of the Pakistani diaspora residing in Belgium and Luxembourg.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrives in Brussels to ink strategic plan agreement with EU

"Pakistan and Belgium enjoy a cordial and friendly relationship, based on shared values of democracy, pluralism, mutual respect and close cooperation," FO said.

"Over the years, the partnership has grown stronger in diverse fields, including political, economic and trade, education and culture, and people-to-people contacts. With a trade volume of US $982 million, Belgium is the fifth largest trading partner of Pakistan in the EU."

Pakistan Brussels Belgium Shah Mahmood Quershi

