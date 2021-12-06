ANL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.18%)
ASC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.17%)
ASL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.52%)
FCCL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFBL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
FFL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
GGGL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
GGL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
JSCL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3%)
KAPCO 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.85%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.86%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.6%)
NETSOL 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.34%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PAEL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
POWER 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
PRL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.59%)
TELE 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.56%)
TRG 79.19 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.59%)
WTL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,400 Increased By ▲ 19.16 (0.44%)
BR30 17,103 Increased By ▲ 239.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 43,239 Increased By ▲ 6.4 (0.01%)
KSE30 16,743 Increased By ▲ 25.22 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,777
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,161
33624hr
0.78% positivity
Sindh
476,830
Punjab
443,519
Balochistan
33,507
Islamabad
107,930
KPK
180,383
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil to rise towards $75.61; bottom pattern spotted

Reuters 06 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test the resistance at $73.28 per barrel, with a good chance of breaking above this level and rising towards $75.61.

The strong recovery of the price from the Dec. 2 low at $65.72 signals a reversal of the downtrend. The bullish divergence on the hourly RSI suggests a further gain.

Thee waves make up the gain. So far, only two have unfolded. The wave c is travelling towards $75.61. An inverted head-and-shoulders is developing, which will be confirmed when oil breaks $73.28.

The pattern indicates a higher target of $80.83. Support is at $70.39, a break below which could cause a fall into a support zone of $67.10-$68.61.

Oil rebounds more than $1/bbl after Saudi price hike

On the daily chart, oil is pulling back towards the upper channel. Key resistance to watch is $73.50, a break above which could confirm a continuation of the uptrend.

A failure to break the resistance would help maintain a medium-term target zone of $54.62-$59.08.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Brent oil

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil to rise towards $75.61; bottom pattern spotted

Winter: power plants to get extra RLNG

Workers’ recruitment, skills verification plan: Pakistan, KSA sign two agreements

‘Corruption’: PM urged to take action against Commissioner IR

20 played principal role in ghastly Sialkot murder: IGP

Man who tried to save life of Sri Lankan to get Tamgha-e-Shujaat

Alibaba overhauls e-commerce businesses, names new CFO

India thrash top-ranked New Zealand to clinch Test series

Sialkot incident: Sri Lankan HC wants to have access to probe report

Rain delays third day's play in Bangladesh-Pakistan Test

Body of ‘missing’ pilot instructor found in Lasbela

Read more stories