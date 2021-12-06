Mastercard partners with LMKR

KARACHI Mastercard has announced a strategic partnership with LMK Resources Pakistan (Private) Limited (LMKR) to oversee the deployment of the country’s first open-loop transit payment solution.

The collaboration will enable commuters to top-up and pay for their transit fares simply by using their debit and credit cards or digital wallets, eliminating the need to buy separate tickets for these services.

The partnership will see Mastercard’s digital payment platforms embedded first into the Zu Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) payments infrastructure, used by over 200,000 commuters daily, followed by a wider rollout.

