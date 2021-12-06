Omicron Covid variant: How prepared are we?—II

Most so-called “air-conditioned facilities” are really centres of contamination with no outside air ventilation (constant circulation of contaminated stale air) and when we visit such offices/commercial spaces, we are exposing ourselves to grave risks by breathing contaminated and stale air.

Who is responsible for installing such unhealthy air-conditioning systems in public places? Are you going to such places, specially banks, super stores, even schools/colleges to expose yourself to contaminated air? How have these facilities been allowed to install “unhealthy” air-conditioning systems for their clients, and more importantly, for their employees, who spend best part of their lives in such environment?

Pakistan has four active ASHRAE Chapters, with many engineers working diligently to ensure following of Codes and Standards to provide energy-efficient and healthy indoor air environment but are we succeeding in this effort?

There are times when one wonders whether “commercial interests” are enforcing poor decisions, leading to completely unacceptable unhealthy indoor environment.

(Concluded)

Engr. Ainul Abedin (Karachi)

