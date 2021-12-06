ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,767
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,825
37224hr
0.82% positivity
Sindh
476,674
Punjab
443,453
Balochistan
33,506
Islamabad
107,887
KPK
180,316
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BuzzFeed to go public after raising less money than expected

AFP 06 Dec 2021

NEW YORK: American digital company BuzzFeed, known for its viral content and journalism, will go public on Monday after it initially raised less money than expected. In a press release Friday, BuzzFeed said it had finalized a merger with 890 5th Avenue Partners, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which aims to raise funds through an initial public offering to acquire an existing company.

Buzzfeed’s shares are expected to start trading on the Nasdaq on Monday under the ticker symbol “BZFD”. BuzzFeed aimed to be valued on Wall Street at $1.5 billion but it raised just $16 million from the SPAC deal, which was announced in June.

BuzzFeed initially said 890 5th Avenue Partners held about $288 million in cash, but the majority of investors ultimately withdrew. The digital company also raised $150 million in debt financing as part of the deal.

BuzzFeed, created in 2006, first became known for its lists and topical quizzes, before broadening its offerings with a Pulitzer Prize-winning news division, YouTube channel and podcasts. In November 2020, the platform headquartered in New York bought the Huffington Post news site from Verizon, without disclosing the amount.

NASDAQ SPAC American digital company BuzzFeed

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

BuzzFeed to go public after raising less money than expected

Workers’ recruitment, skills verification plan: Pakistan, KSA sign two agreements

‘Corruption’: PM urged to take action against Commissioner IR

‘Metaverse’ hype fuels booming digital property market

20 played principal role in ghastly Sialkot murder: IGP

PM to open Green Line BRT on 10th

Man who tried to save life of Sri Lankan to get Tamgha-e-Shujaat

Body of ‘missing’ pilot instructor found in Lasbela

Taliban face new accusations

Violence escalates in India’s northeast after forces kill 14 civilians

PML-N's Shaista Pervaiz Malik wins NA-133 by-election, unofficial results show

Read more stories