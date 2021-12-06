Effective steps taken to help improve performance of textile sector: Farrukh

FAISALABAD: Federal Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Mian Farrukh Habib has said that concrete and effective measures are being taken at the government level for the improvement of textile sector, promotion of industrial and commercial activities and provision of wide employment opportunities.

He said that the role of industrialists in the development and prosperity of the country could not be forgotten. He expressed these views while addressing a luncheon hosted by Chairman FIEDMC Zafar Iqbal Sarwar at Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Comp-any (FIEDMC).

Provincial Ministers Mian Khayal Ahmed Castro, Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, Member National Assembly Chaudhry Faizullah Kamuka, Members of Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Latif Nazar, Shakeel Shahid, Mian Waris Aziz, Sheikh Shahid Javed and members FIEDMC Board of Directors, Sheikh Khurram Mukhtar, Syed Zia Allamdar Hussain, Musaddiq Zulqarnain, Asif Tipu, Azizullah Goheer, Atif Munir Sheikh and others were present. The Federal Minister appreciated the services of FIEDMC for the promotion of textile sector and solution of problems.

Chairman FIEDMC Zafar Iqbal Sarwar said that the development work in Allama Iqbal Industrial is in full swing, while progress has been made in the supply of electricity and gas in the light of government directives. He said that since I took over as chairman, I have convened four major meetings so far to make FIEDMC more active.

He also mentioned the approval of development funds in his address and said that soon Allama Iqbal Industrial City will become a city of lights; with the help of government members of the Assembly we will fulfill the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He further said that the textile policy of the government was providing relief to the exporters and the launch of one window operation would alleviate the problems of the industry owners. Javed, Sheikh Khurram Mukhtar, Atif Munir Sheikh and others are participants.

