ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,761
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,453
43124hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
476,494
Punjab
443,379
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,848
KPK
180,254
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM reiterates anti-corruption resolve

INP 05 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that zero tolerance policy would be adopted for the eradication of corruption in the country, as the corruption cases of former governments will be made public.

Talking to members of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) here in Islamabad, he asked to disclose the corruption cases of existing government, adding that severe action would be taken against the corrupt elements.

Premier Imran Khan urged the members of PAC to attend the committee meeting with full preparation and highlight the irregularities during the former regimes as the committee is the defender forum of public money collected from taxes.

Work on 21 cases will be expedited, NAB tells PAC

“The members of the committee ensure their presence in the meetings of PAC. The opposition leaders attempted to hide their corruption cases which they committed during their tenures” the prime minister added and maintained that the role the committee’s members is significant in this regard and also directed to highlight the measures taken by the PTI’s government regarding the eradication of the corruption in the country.

Riaz Fatiyana and Noor Alam Khan briefed the PM about the performance of the PAC while other members of the committee informed the PM that PAC only observes the audit paras the report.

They further told that due to some weaknesses of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) corruption cases could not be reached at logical end.

NAB FIA Imran Khan Public Accounts Committee corruption cases Riaz Fatiyana

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

PM reiterates anti-corruption resolve

$3bn received from Saudi Arabia for BoP support

PM for timely completion of sports-related projects

FBR ready to revise downward values of immovable properties

KSA Airlines signs deal with CFM Int’l worth $8.5bn

AC grants transit remand of Siraj

Mansehra-Naran–Jalkhad Road: NHA board recommends revised PC-1 to CDWP

Cut in payment: Ogra’s directive irks oil & gas exploration, production companies

Sialkot incident: 118 suspects arrested

Moot of OIC FMs on Afghanistan on 19th: Qureshi

Read more stories