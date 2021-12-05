PM reiterates anti-corruption resolve

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that zero tolerance policy would be adopted for the eradication of corruption in the country, as the corruption cases of former governments will be made public.

Talking to members of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) here in Islamabad, he asked to disclose the corruption cases of existing government, adding that severe action would be taken against the corrupt elements.

Premier Imran Khan urged the members of PAC to attend the committee meeting with full preparation and highlight the irregularities during the former regimes as the committee is the defender forum of public money collected from taxes.

Work on 21 cases will be expedited, NAB tells PAC

“The members of the committee ensure their presence in the meetings of PAC. The opposition leaders attempted to hide their corruption cases which they committed during their tenures” the prime minister added and maintained that the role the committee’s members is significant in this regard and also directed to highlight the measures taken by the PTI’s government regarding the eradication of the corruption in the country.

Riaz Fatiyana and Noor Alam Khan briefed the PM about the performance of the PAC while other members of the committee informed the PM that PAC only observes the audit paras the report.

They further told that due to some weaknesses of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) corruption cases could not be reached at logical end.