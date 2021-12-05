AC grants transit remand of Siraj

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Saturday, granted two-day transit remand of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in assets beyond income case.

The National Accountability (NAB) produced Durrani before Accountability Court administrative judge Muhammad Bashir. seeking his transit remand. The anti-graft body arrested Durrani on Friday from the premises of the Supreme Court (SC).

During the hearing, NAB prosecutor Sohail Arif told the court that the accused would be transferred to Karachi on the first available flight and would be presented in the relevant accountability court of Karachi on Monday.

The prosecutor requested the court to grant two days’ transit remand of the accused, which the court approved.

On this, the judge asked Durrani, if he wanted to say anything, to which the accused requested that the court to ask NAB officials to transfer him to Karachi soon.

Durrani, while talking to media said that imprisonment was not new to him and he had already spent time in jail.

