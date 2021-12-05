ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
Islamabad: cash, valuables looted, 33 vehicles taken away

Fazal Sher 05 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Robbers and thieves looted cash and valuables of Rs39.18 million in 26 different incidents in the capital city during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, auto thieves stole or snatched 33 vehicles including 16 motor bikes.

Out of 26 cases of crime against property reported to the city’s different police stations during the last week, robbers and dacoits stole or snatched cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables worth Rs39.18 million.

During the last week, one person was murdered and eight people mostly women were abducted from the jurisdictions of various police stations. In the same period, auto thieves stole 17 cars bearing registration numbers, LXA-0794 belonging to Shaban Amrat, WH-599 belonging to Saqib Ali, TB-05 belonging to Rizwan, ALS-891 belonging to Jawad Rafiqu, LE-3370 belonging to Iftihar Ahmed, LEA-634 belonging to Muhammad Zubair, rickshaw belonging to Zahid Khan, LEF-9538 belonging to Muhammad Ali, EC-2400 belonging to Ihsan Ullah, LFZ-1400 belonging to Sara Mehmood, B-7353 belonging to Abdul Ghafoor, LEA-6355 belonging to Ahmed Saeed, WX-837 belonging to Saqib Ashraf, TE-209 belonging to Bhadar, LZ-1105 belonging to Muhammad Ayaz, JGC-1865 belonging to Hamza, and JU-497 belonging to Naveed Akbar.

The criminal gangs remained active within the limits of Aabpara, Lohi Bher, Industrial Area, Kohsar, and Bhara Kahu police stations.

In the same period, Aabpara police station registered two cases of robbery, one case of snatching and six cases of auto theft.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

