ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,761
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,453
43124hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
476,494
Punjab
443,379
Balochistan
33,491
Islamabad
107,848
KPK
180,254
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Humanitarian Reporting Award 2021’: ceremony held

Recorder Report 05 Dec 2021

KARACHI: The Centre for Excellence in Journalism at the Institute of Business Administration in Karachi (CEJ-IBA), in partnership with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), recognized the winners of the “Humanitarian Reporting Award 2021,” at a ceremony hosted at the IBA City Campus, on December 2, 2021.

The Awards, which were conducted for the fifth year, were organized to promote ethical, accurate and responsible reporting on humanitarian issues including violence against healthcare workers, disaster reporting, issues related to people with disabilities, disaster response/ preparedness and climate change.

The award recognized work in four categories: Mainstream Broadcast (Urdu & regional languages); Mainstream Print (Urdu & regional languages); Mainstream Print (English); and Online (English, Urdu & regional languages).

News stories published between September 29th, 2020 and September 6th, 2021 were considered, and almost 300 submissions were received from across the country.

The winners and runners-up were selected by a panel of senior journalists. Jury members included Zeeshan Haider, Editor, BBC Urdu; Arshad Aziz Malik, Resident Editor, Daily Jang Peshawar; Lubna Jerar Naqvi, prominent journalist and IFJ Gender Coordinator for Pakistan; and Imtiaz Ali, Staff Reporter, Dawn.

Dr. Seemin Jamali, former Executive Director JPMC, was given a special award at the ceremony in recognition for her outstanding work for the humanitarian community.

Commenting on the state of healthcare in the country, Chief Guest, an obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr. Shershah Syed said, “Neither the federal not the provincial governments are interested in basic healthcare for the poor.” He lamented that the media was not covering real issues such as education and healthcare for young girls.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

climate change JPMC ICRC Dr. Seemin Jamali

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

‘Humanitarian Reporting Award 2021’: ceremony held

$3bn received from Saudi Arabia for BoP support

PM for timely completion of sports-related projects

PM reiterates anti-corruption resolve

FBR ready to revise downward values of immovable properties

KSA Airlines signs deal with CFM Int’l worth $8.5bn

AC grants transit remand of Siraj

Mansehra-Naran–Jalkhad Road: NHA board recommends revised PC-1 to CDWP

Cut in payment: Ogra’s directive irks oil & gas exploration, production companies

Sialkot incident: 118 suspects arrested

Moot of OIC FMs on Afghanistan on 19th: Qureshi

Read more stories