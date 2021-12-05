Gold loses more value

KARACHI: Gold on Saturday lost some value on the local market, traders said.

The prices of gold declined by Rs 600 to Rs 123400 per tola and Rs 514 to Rs 105796 per 10 grams.

The price of gold per ounce on the world market was quoted for $1784.

Silver prices unchanged for Rs1460 per tola and Rs1251.71 per 10 grams, traders said.

